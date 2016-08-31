BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices first STACR deal of 2017
* Priced a $802 million structured agency credit risk debt notes offering
Aug 31 Mattel Inc
* American Girl announces exclusive multi-year partnership with Toys"R"Us
* Says collaboration will make Toys"R"Us first and only U.S.-based retailer to feature American Girl shop-in-shops in select stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Priced a $802 million structured agency credit risk debt notes offering
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."
* EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025