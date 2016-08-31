Aug 31 Amer Sports Oyj :

* Confirms its 2020 financial targets, raising organic growth goal

* Now targets to reach 3.5 billion euros ($3.90 billion) organically, instead of through combination of organic growth and acquisitions, as announced in 2015

* Will start targeted restructuring to free up operating expenses of about 20 million euros, which will be reallocated to fund acceleration

* Restructuring will be implemented by end of 2017

* Restructuring expenses will be 20 million - 25 million euros recognized in H2 2016 and H1 2017

* Cash flow impact will be about 20 million euros

* Financial targets set in 2015 include net sales of at least 3.5 billion euros with minimum mid-single digit organic, currency-neutral annual growth and annual EBIT growth (excl. items affecting comparability) ahead of net sales growth