Aug 31 Home Retail Group Plc :

* Court has today granted Scheme Court order sanctioning scheme by which recommended acquisition of Home Retail Group by J Sainsbury Plc is being implemented

* Says scheme is expected to become effective tomorrow, Sept. 1 2016

* Listing of Home Retail Group shares on London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be suspended at 4.30 P.M. today