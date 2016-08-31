Aug 31 Tesla Motors Inc:
* Tesla Motors files preliminary joint proxy statement
related to Solarcity deal - SEC filing
* Currently planning to raise additional funds by the end of
this year, including through potential equity or debt offerings
* The additional funds would be used primarily for tooling,
production equipment and construction of the Tesla's Model 3
production lines
* Additional funds would be also be used for equipment for
Gigafactory, new Tesla retail locations, service centers and
supercharger locations
Source text: bit.ly/2bRwmfH
