Aug 31 Tesla Motors Inc:

* Tesla Motors files preliminary joint proxy statement related to Solarcity deal - SEC filing

* Currently planning to raise additional funds by the end of this year, including through potential equity or debt offerings

* The additional funds would be used primarily for tooling, production equipment and construction of the Tesla's Model 3 production lines

* Additional funds would be also be used for equipment for Gigafactory, new Tesla retail locations, service centers and supercharger locations Source text: bit.ly/2bRwmfH Further company coverage: