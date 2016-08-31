After slump in energy deals, hints of recovery: EY
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
Aug 31 Raytheon Co
* Javelin JOINT VENTURE team, a partnership between Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin, signed a LOI with Tata Power Company Limited
* Development and production of javelin anti-armor missile system
* Says Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) and Tata Power Sed will create a strategy to co develop and produce Javelin Missile System Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
Jan 31 Invitation Homes, the largest U.S. home rental company, raised $1.54 billion in an initial public offering on Tuesday, the company said, setting the stage for a pick-up in IPO activity in 2017.
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 Elaine Chao, a former top U.S. labor official, was sworn in on Tuesday to lead the U.S. Transportation Department, which overseas aviation, vehicle, train and pipeline safety.