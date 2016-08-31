UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 31 Santam Ltd :
* Reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30 2016
* H1 gross written premium growth both including and excluding cell captive insurance 8 pct
* Says H1 headline earnings per share decreased by 29 pct
* Says interim dividend of 311 cents per share, up 8 pct
* Special dividend of 800 cents per share
* Says 25 pct rand depreciation during 2015 is expected to negatively impact claims cost
* Solvency ratio of 51 pct at June 30 2016 exceeded group's target solvency range of 35-45 pct of net written premiums
* Says increased exposure to non-rand-denominated business further increases foreign exchange volatility
* Will target an economic capital coverage range of 130-170 pct going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources