Aug 31 Santam Ltd :

* Reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30 2016

* H1 gross written premium growth both including and excluding cell captive insurance 8 pct

* Says H1 headline earnings per share decreased by 29 pct

* Says interim dividend of 311 cents per share, up 8 pct

* Special dividend of 800 cents per share

* Says 25 pct rand depreciation during 2015 is expected to negatively impact claims cost

* Solvency ratio of 51 pct at June 30 2016 exceeded group's target solvency range of 35-45 pct of net written premiums

* Says increased exposure to non-rand-denominated business further increases foreign exchange volatility

* Will target an economic capital coverage range of 130-170 pct going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)