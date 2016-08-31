Aug 31 co.don AG :

* Revenue in first half of 2016 was up year on year by some 20 pct to 3.039 million euros ($3.38 million) (previous year: 2.539 million euros)

* H1 loss was 1.230 million euros in first half year (previous year: 0.786 million euros) ($1 = 0.8986 euros)