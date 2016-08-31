Aug 31 Mr Price Group Ltd

* JSE: MRP - trading update for the 18 weeks ended Aug. 6 2016

* During first 18 weeks of financial year ending 1 april 2017, mr price group recorded growth of 2.3 pct in retail sales

* Other income, mainly from financial services and cellular operations, grew by 29.6% over the period

* Says warm weather at start of winter and higher prices from weaker rand inhibited sales

* Recent winter season has been most difficult we have experienced in well over a decade.

* Given soft winter and weak trading environment over past 18 weeks it is unlikely that earnings for half-year to september will exceed previous year