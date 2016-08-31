Aug 31 Wolford AG :

* In light of a significant decline in Q1 revenue (-18 percent) and ongoing market weakness in August, it is unlikely that company will be able to make up for revenue decrease during rest of financial year

* EBIT in Q1 of 2016/17 financial year amounted to minus 8.3 million euros ($9.24 million)(previous year: minus 3.0 million euros)

* Expects revenue for full FY 2016/17 to stagnate or drop slightly below prior-year level, and possibly negative operating results in lower single-digit million euro range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)