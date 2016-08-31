Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 31 Olainfarm AS :
* H1 consolidated sales of the company reached 53.5 million euros ($59.55 million), up 7% compared to the first half of 2015
* H1 net profit for the period was 6.1 million euros, a reduction by 34% compared to the same period one year ago
* H1 net profit for the period was 6.1 million euros, a reduction by 34% compared to the same period one year ago
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants