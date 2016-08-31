Aug 31 Olainfarm AS :

* H1 consolidated sales of the company reached 53.5 million euros ($59.55 million), up 7% compared to the first half of 2015

* H1 net profit for the period was 6.1 million euros, a reduction by 34% compared to the same period one year ago

