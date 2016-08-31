Aug 31 Mustek Ltd :

* Revenue from continuing operations up 4.8 pct 2016: R5.29 billion (2015: R5.04 billion)

* FY net asset value per share up 5.1 pct to 1 008.08 cents

* FY headline earnings per share is 38.5 pct pct lower at 76.88 cents (2015: 125.05 cents)

* Final dividend of 15 cents per ordinary share for year ended June 30, 2016 is declared

* Lower inventory levels should also have a positive effect on gross profit margins