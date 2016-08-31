Aug 31 Business & Decision SA :

* H1 current operating loss 1.0 million euros ($1.12 million) versus profit 4.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 4.0 million euros versus profit of 2.3 million euros year ago

* 2016 should be marked by satisfactory growth in revenue

* Eliminating unprofitable business activities should produce positive effect from the second half of 2016