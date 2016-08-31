BRIEF-Vousse Corp files for pre-insolvency proceedings
* Files for pre-insolvency proceedings for the company and its unit, Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas SL, under 5 bis article
Aug 31 Sequa Petroleum NV :
* The group made a post-tax loss for H1 of $19.6 million (6 months to June 30, 2015: $12.1 million)
* In the current low oil price environment, the group is actively seeking and evaluating production and short-term development opportunities in North West Europe and Kazakhstan
* Has identified and is actively pursuing potential acquisitions in the Norwegian Continental Shelf
* Retain confidence in commitment of Sapinda Invest and Sapinda Asia to honouring loan agreements
* Timing of the delivery of the funds from Sapinda Invest and Sapinda Asia was not in line with the requested drawdown timings during the six months to June 30 2016
* Retains a reasonable expectation that sufficient funds will be made available to allow the group to continue in operational existence for at least twelve months
* Satisfied that it is appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis in the preparation of the consolidated and company financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* board approved company to submit an application for business rehabilitation to Central Bankruptcy Court within february 15, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2kbSSjZ) Further company coverage:
HAMBURG, Jan 31 Several potential bidders have expressed an interest in German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH, which declared insolvency in December, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.