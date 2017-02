Aug 31 Nikkei

* Orix Corp plans to send directors to Bitexco Power, and will offer advice on business operations as well - Nikkei

* Orix Corp will invest in Vietnam's Bitexco Power in September - Nikkei

* Orix Corp will take an over 10% joint stake in Bitexco With Singapore's United Overseas Bank in Mid-September - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: