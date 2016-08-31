Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Kudelski SA :
* Raised 150 million Swiss francs ($152.69 million) term debt through issuance of a fixed rate domestic straight bond
* Bonds bear a 1.50 pct coupon and have a tenor of 8 years with a final maturity on September 27, 2024. Settlement date of bonds is September 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9824 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)