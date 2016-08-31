Aug 31 Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* Expected to double its sales turnover with Zurich-based electronics distribution company Altec Electronic to 1.2 million euros ($1.34 million) by 2018

* Signs a sales channel agreement for distribution of its services in Swiss market Source text: bit.ly/2c0HkhI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)