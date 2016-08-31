Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 31 Mabion Sa
* H1 revenue 0 zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys ($689,800)year on year
* H1 net loss of 4.6 million zlotys versus loss of 2.0 million zlotys year on year ($1 = 3.9143 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants