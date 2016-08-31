BRIEF-Carlisle Companies acquires Arbo Holdings Limited
* Arbo Holding Limited business will operate as a unit within Carlisle Construction Materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 Rollins Inc
* Acquires scientific pest management in australia
* Company will continue to operate as Scientific Pest Management
* Will work closely with Allpest, Statewide and Murray to deliver services to key customer relationships throughout Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arbo Holding Limited business will operate as a unit within Carlisle Construction Materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries
* Following the announcement on 15 December 2016 regarding the contemplated acquisition of Capsugel, Lonza launches an accelerated bookbuilding by offering up to 5.0 million registered shares