Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
Sept 1 Bookrunner:
* Indications of interest in excess of 80 pct of the deal from a limited pre-sounding exercise, pricing guidance to follow- Bookrunner
* Books are expected to close at short notice tonight- Bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
* Pershing Square Capital Management Lp reports 6.4 percent stake in Mondelez International Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
* Discovery Group I LLC reports 5.2 percent stake in Foundation Medicine Inc as of Jan 19 - SEC Filing