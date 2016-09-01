BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Sept 1 IVF Hartmann Holding AG :
* H1 revenue of 66.9 million Swiss francs, down 0.2 percent
* H1 net profit 8.3 million francs, down 1.7 percent Source text - bit.ly/1DMYSWg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
