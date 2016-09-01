Sept 1 Molecular Partners AG :

* In first half of 2016, Molecular Partners recognized 21 pct higher total revenues of 13.5 million Swiss francs ($13.73 million)(H1 2015: 11.2 million Swiss francs)

* H1 operating loss of 8.5 million Swiss francs for period (H1 2015: operating loss of 3.9 million Swiss francs)

* H1 net loss of 9.7 million Swiss francs for first half 2016 (1h 2015: net loss of 7.1 million Swiss francs)

* Reiterates all elements of financial outlook 2016 as provided in company's 2015 full-year results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9834 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)