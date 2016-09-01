BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Sept 1 Molecular Partners AG :
* In first half of 2016, Molecular Partners recognized 21 pct higher total revenues of 13.5 million Swiss francs ($13.73 million)(H1 2015: 11.2 million Swiss francs)
* H1 operating loss of 8.5 million Swiss francs for period (H1 2015: operating loss of 3.9 million Swiss francs)
* H1 net loss of 9.7 million Swiss francs for first half 2016 (1h 2015: net loss of 7.1 million Swiss francs)
* Reiterates all elements of financial outlook 2016 as provided in company's 2015 full-year results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9834 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.