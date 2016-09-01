BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Sept 1 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :
* Announces presentation of a poster on positive tolerability and safety findings of its drug candidate CER-001, at occasion of European Society of Cardiology congress
* Positive safety and tolerability profile of CER-001 observed in clinical trial program supports continued development as short- and long-term treatment
* Results of the Phase I placebo-controlled study, which involved 32 subjects, showed CER-001, across a wide dose range of 0.25 to 45 mg/kg, to have a tolerability profile similar to that of placebo
* Moreover, this study showed that CER-001 significantly mobilises cholesterol in the HDL fraction without causing significant elevation of liver enzymes, even at the higher doses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
