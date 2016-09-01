Sept 1 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :

* Announces presentation of a poster on positive tolerability and safety findings of its drug candidate CER-001, at occasion of European Society of Cardiology congress

* Positive safety and tolerability profile of CER-001 observed in clinical trial program supports continued development as short- and long-term treatment

* Results of the Phase I placebo-controlled study, which involved 32 subjects, showed CER-001, across a wide dose range of 0.25 to 45 mg/kg, to have a tolerability profile similar to that of placebo

* Moreover, this study showed that CER-001 significantly mobilises cholesterol in the HDL fraction without causing significant elevation of liver enzymes, even at the higher doses