BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
Sept 1 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :
* H1 revenue of the group decrease by 53,000 euros from 8.42 million euros to 8.36 million euros
* H1 EBIT loss of 21.5 million euros ($23.97 million) versus loss of 6.8 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 19.6 million euros versus loss of 6.3 million euros year ago
* H1 cash position 65.9 million euros versus 96.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2csurPc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
