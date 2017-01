Sept 1 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* In 2016 full-year financial statements, Vacuum Business will be reported under discontinued operations

* Expects net cash impact of around 330 million Swiss francs ($335.64 million) after closing vacuum segment sale to Atlas Copco and tax costs and result from discontinued operations in 2016 income statement to be approx. 280 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9832 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)