Sept 1 Mccoll's Retail Group Plc

* Total revenue up 1.8% for quarter and 2.0% year to date.

* Like-For-Like (lfl) sales 1 down 1.8% in quarter

* On track to achieve target of 1,000 convenience stores by end of december 2016

* We continue to be on track to deliver results in line with board's expectations for financial year

* On track to achieve target of 1,000 convenience stores by end of december 2016.