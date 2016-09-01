Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
Sept 1 Bofa Merrill Lynch
* Apax sellers", and Eden Debtco 2 S.À R.L and Guardian Media Group Plc have sold an aggregate of 80,000,000 ordinary shares in capital of Ascential at a price of 250 pence per share
* Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of 200 million stg through placing
* Following completion of placing, Eden 3 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 11.1 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 2.8 pct
* Eden 4 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 23.9 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 6 pct
* GMG will hold approximately 59.6 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 14.9 pct Source text for Eikon:
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
* Pershing Square Capital Management Lp reports 6.4 percent stake in Mondelez International Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
* Discovery Group I LLC reports 5.2 percent stake in Foundation Medicine Inc as of Jan 19 - SEC Filing