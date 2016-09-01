BRIEF-Argosy property divests vacant land in Albany
* Entered into an agreement to dispose of 14,600 square metres of vacant land at 258 oteha valley road in albany for $11.65 million
Sept 1 Growthpoint Properties Ltd :
* Summary of audited results for the year ended 30 June 2016
* Has declared a final dividend of 94.3 cents per share for six months ended 30 june 2016
* Revaluation of properties in South Africa and goz resulted in an upward revision of r0.8 billion (0.1pct) to r104.7 billion for investment property
* Growth in fy gross revenue at 26.1 percent
* Fy finance income decreased by 24.7pct to r690 million (fy15: r916 million)
* Expects dividend growth for fy17 to be similar to that achieved for fy16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
JAKARTA, Jan 31 The Indonesia central bank's room for monetary easing has become limited due to rising inflationary pressure, a senior central bank official told an economic forum on Tuesday.
