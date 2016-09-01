Sept 1 Growthpoint Properties Ltd :

* Summary of audited results for the year ended 30 June 2016

* Has declared a final dividend of 94.3 cents per share for six months ended 30 june 2016

* Revaluation of properties in South Africa and goz resulted in an upward revision of r0.8 billion (0.1pct) to r104.7 billion for investment property

* Growth in fy gross revenue at 26.1 percent

* Fy finance income decreased by 24.7pct to r690 million (fy15: r916 million)

* Expects dividend growth for fy17 to be similar to that achieved for fy16