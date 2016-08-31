Aug 31 Fleetcor Technologies Inc

* For fiscal-year 2016, co financial guidance has been updated to reflect closing of STP acquisition

* Sees FY 2016 total revenues between $1,820 million and $1,870 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted net income per diluted share between $6.75 and $6.91

* Completed acquisition of Serviços E Tecnologia De Pagamentos S.A. (STP) for about $1.3 billion usd Source: (bit.ly/2c1lMS1) Further company coverage: