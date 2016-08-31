BRIEF-KMG reports acquisition of Sealweld
* KMG Chemicals Inc- Sealweld is immediately accretive to kMG's adjusted ebitda and adjusted earnings per share
Aug 31 Fleetcor Technologies Inc
* For fiscal-year 2016, co financial guidance has been updated to reflect closing of STP acquisition
* Sees FY 2016 total revenues between $1,820 million and $1,870 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted net income per diluted share between $6.75 and $6.91
* Completed acquisition of Serviços E Tecnologia De Pagamentos S.A. (STP) for about $1.3 billion usd Source: (bit.ly/2c1lMS1) Further company coverage:
* KMG Chemicals Inc- Sealweld is immediately accretive to kMG's adjusted ebitda and adjusted earnings per share
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
Jan 31 The failure of Warren Buffett's favored candidate to capture the White House has not dimmed the billionaire's appetite for stocks.