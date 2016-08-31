Aug 31 Bankers Petroleum Ltd

* Bankers Petroleum announces domestic crude oil sales contract

* Signing of a conditional domestic offtake crude oil sales agreement with Ionian Refining And Trading Co - IRTC

* In accordance with agreement, deliveries will be made from October 1, 2016 through to December 31, 2017

* Once effective may sell up to 65% of its crude oil production under agreement