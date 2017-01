Sept 1 VAT Group AG :

* Funds managed and/or advised by Capvis yesterday after close of trading on Six Swiss Exchange and overnight through an accelerated book-building offering have placed with institutional investors 2.5 million VAT shares

* Offer price was 70.50 Swiss francs ($71.69) per share