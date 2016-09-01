BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Sept 1 Elekta AB
* Q1 EBITA, adjusted for items affecting comparability and bad debt losses, amounted to SEK 166 m (68)
* Reuters poll: Elekta adjusted EBITA at SEK 80 million
* Elekta Q1 gross order intake increased by 4 percent to SEK 2,662 m (2,569)
* Q1 items affecting comparability was SEK -89 m (-30) and bad debt losses was SEK -6 m (-27)
* Net sales decreased 16 percent to SEK 1,882 M (2,239) and 15 percent based on constant exchange rates
* Says our target is to reduce cost base with SEK 700 m compared with 2014/15 and we are half way through process
* Says order growth in china was particularly strong with an increase of 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
