Sept 1 Speedy Hire Plc

* Independent board continues to believe that Toscafund resolutions are, in each case, not in best interests of all shareholders and continues to unanimously and strongly recommend that shareholders vote against both resolutions to appoint David Shearer and remove Chairman Jan Astrand

* Independent board believes that proposed director David Shearer does not have relevant experience nor skills to enhance board at this time

* Says David Shearer's independence from Toscafund is not proven

* The independent board believes that stabilisation of, and operational and financial recovery underway at, Speedy Hire is direct result of close working relationship between Jan Astrand and Russell Down.

* Says Jan Åstrand's role as Executive chairman is "temporary and appropriate"