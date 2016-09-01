BRIEF-Argosy property divests vacant land in Albany
* Entered into an agreement to dispose of 14,600 square metres of vacant land at 258 oteha valley road in albany for $11.65 million
Sept 1 Allianz
* Says places $1.5 billion bond
* Says the subordinated bond is perpetual and carries ordinary call rights as of March 7, 2022
* Says coupon of 3.875 percent per annum is fixed until redemption
* Says bond placed with institutional investors in Asia and Europe Source text: here Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, Jan 31 The Indonesia central bank's room for monetary easing has become limited due to rising inflationary pressure, a senior central bank official told an economic forum on Tuesday.
