Sept 1 Rapala Vmc Corp :

* Rapala VMC Corporation (Rapala) and Shimano Europe Fishing B.V (Shimano) agree new distribution strategy for dynamite fishing baits in the UK

* UK distribution of Dynamite will come under control of Rapala and Dynamite Baits Ltd and Shimano will acquire back 50% of Shimano Normark UK Ltd from Rapala

* Transaction will have no material impact on Rapala's financial result or financial position and have no impact outside of UK Source text for Eikon:

