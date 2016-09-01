UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Rapala Vmc Corp :
* Rapala VMC Corporation (Rapala) and Shimano Europe Fishing B.V (Shimano) agree new distribution strategy for dynamite fishing baits in the UK
* UK distribution of Dynamite will come under control of Rapala and Dynamite Baits Ltd and Shimano will acquire back 50% of Shimano Normark UK Ltd from Rapala
* Transaction will have no material impact on Rapala's financial result or financial position and have no impact outside of UK Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources