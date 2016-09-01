UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Lux Island Resorts Ltd :
* FY ended June 2016 revenue of 5.16 billion rupees versus 4.66 billion rupees year ago
* FY profit before tax of 480.9 million rupees versus 451.6 million rupees year ago
* Says results for Q1 ending Sept 30, 2016 will continue to be impacted by the closure of Lux South Ari Atoll in Maldives Source : bit.ly/2bSRNsm Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources