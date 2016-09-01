UPDATE 3-Cautious BOJ raises growth forecast as economy shows flickers of life
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)
Sept 1 UK'S FCA (Financial Conduct Authority):
* Banned Elizabeth Anne Parry from performing any function in relation to any regulated financial activity
* The FCA fines and prohibits financial adviser for failing to act with integrity and for failing to be open and honest with the regulator
* Fined Parry 109,400 stg for lying repeatedly to regulator when asked about her qualification status Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2cb1Pp2] (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)
* Says it acquired trust beneficial rights of property at 5.62 billion yen
* FY net profit 72.2 million riyals versus 111 million riyals year ago