Sept 1 (Reuters) -

* Sollers plans to resume assembly of Ssang Yong cars in Russia and start sales by the end of the year - TASS cites company head Vadim Shvetsov as saying

* Within three months Sollers hopes to start sales of Tivoli, a new model launched by Ssang Yong in 2015 - TASS cites Shvetsov Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)