Sept 1 Campbell Soup Co
* CEO on conf call- Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus drinks
accounts for about 15% of Bolthouse business
* CEO - made major organizational changes under Campbell
Fresh, several senior mangers no longer with co, including
president of Bolthouse
* CEO - our examination into recall identified our
manufacturing equipment and process as primary cause of spoilage
* CEO - Protein Plus production hasn't returned to
pre-recall levels due to new operating procedures put in place
* CEO - expect supply of Bolthouse Protein Plus will be
impacted through end of calendar year 2016
* CEO - farms operation harvested carrots prematurely,
resulting in smaller carrots which led to customer
dissatisfaction , loss of business
* Will take time to regain lost carrot business, now expect
FY2017 carrot sales to be comparable to 2016 rather than
benefiting from recovery from last year's issues
* Expect Campbell Fresh sales to be down in 1st half of
fy2017
* Expect soup business to grow in fy2017
* Have bolstered Campbell Fresh leadership team by adding
more senior finance, human resources and sales executives
* Have strengthened integration and oversight of the
Campbell Fresh supply chain
