Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Sept 1 Universal Forest Products Inc :
* Signed a definitive agreement to purchase IDX Corp
* Under terms of agreement, UFPI will acquire all outstanding shares of stock of holding company, IDX Holdings Inc
* Doesn't expect merger to contribute significantly to profitability for remainder of 2016
* Currently targets $25 million to $28 million in EBITDA with approximately $6 million in depreciation and amortization for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.