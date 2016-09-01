Sept 1 Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Unit Vestel Ticaret signs brand license agreement with Toshiba Visual Solutions

* The agreement includes rights of TV production, sales, marketing and distribution in European market under Toshiba brand license

* The agreement is initially for 5 years period

* With the agreement targets to increase company's competitiveness, brand sales and market share of Toshiba brand TVs over 5 percent in the middle term in the European market

Source text for Eikon:

