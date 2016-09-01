BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Sept 1 Blirt SA :
* Receives from Japan's patent office a patent for invention concerning research on multidrug-resistance of tumor cells
* The owner of the patent is company's unit BS-154 Sp. z o.o. and patent has been granted for 20 years, starting 2011
* Says that the date of publication of the report there are no visible prospects for commercialization of patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
