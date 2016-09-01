Sept 1 Oponeo.pl SA :

* Buys 50.26 percent of Autocentrum.pl SA from Temetis Sp. z o.o. for 6.5 million zlotys ($1.66 million)

* 6.5 million zloty acquisition price will be increased by half of the co's dividend value for the first 8 months of 2016

* Reaches 100 percent stake in Autocentrum.pl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9145 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)