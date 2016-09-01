Sept 1 Horizon Discovery Group PLC -

* Horizon Discovery Group and Ventana Medical Systems sign co-development agreement for reference standards

* Horizon Discovery Group PLC says under terms of agreement, Ventana has option to commission projects from Horizon

* On a project by project basis, co to co-develop and commercialise IHC reference standards with Ventana Medical to support assay development

* Horizon Discovery Group PLC says Horizon will develop applicable cell lines and associated derivative reference standard materials

* Co to retain primary responsibility for post-development commercialisation efforts for products developed under this agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: