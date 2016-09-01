Sept 1 Horizon Discovery Group PLC -
* Horizon Discovery Group and Ventana Medical Systems sign
co-development agreement for reference standards
* Horizon Discovery Group PLC says under terms of agreement,
Ventana has option to commission projects from Horizon
* On a project by project basis, co to co-develop and
commercialise IHC reference standards with Ventana Medical to
support assay development
* Horizon Discovery Group PLC says Horizon will develop
applicable cell lines and associated derivative reference
standard materials
* Co to retain primary responsibility for post-development
commercialisation efforts for products developed under this
agreement
