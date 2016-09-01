BRIEF-MEDNAX announces first acquisition of radiology practice
* MEDNAX Inc says deal was a cash and equity transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
Sept 1 Crescita Therapeutics Inc
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc announces acquisition of Intega Skin Sciences
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc says aggregate purchase price paid by company for 100 pct of Intega's equity consists of $8.0 million
* Says repaid a bridge loan at closing of $3.0 million
* Provided a limited recourse guarantee of Intega's obligations under its $7.0 million term loan from Knight Therapeutics Inc
* Gregory Orleski, former CEO of Intega, appointed CEO of Crescita effective September 1, 2016
* Orleski replaces Dan Chicoine as chief executive officer
* Chicoine will remain as Crescita's executive chairman and member of company's board of directors
* Orleski, Thomas Schlader will also be joining Crescita board of directors
* Purchase price also include additional $2.0 million in milestones if certain financial targets are achieved by Intega in 2016, 2017
* Mario Laflamme has been appointed Crescita's new chief financial officer effective September 6, 2016 replacing Stephen Lemieux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MEDNAX Inc says deal was a cash and equity transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million