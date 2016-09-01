Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Jan 30 Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
Sept 1 Knight Therapeutics Inc
* As part of Crescita acquisition, it was agreed that $3.0 million of Knight's secured loan will be repaid
* As part of Crescita deal , it was agreed that interest rate on Knight's remaining loan balance will be reduced to 9%/year
* Received 645,002 common shares of Crescita in exchange for its intega shares
* Now owns an aggregate of 1.5 million common shares of crescita, representing about 10.9% of outstanding common shares of Crescita
* Strategic partner Intega Skin Sciences Inc, a Montreal-based Dermatology Company, has been acquired by Crescita Therapeutics Inc Source text for Eikon:
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.