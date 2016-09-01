Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Jan 30 Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
Sept 1 FCA US LLC
* FCA Canada has adopted new reporting methodology
* FCA Canada decided to report monthly sales with a revised methodology from July 2016
* FCA Canada total sales will comprise of dealer reported sales in Canada, fleet sales delivered directly by FCA Canada, retail other sales
* FCA Canada monthly dealer reported sales (derived from the NVDR system) will be the sum of all sales recorded by dealers during the month
* FCA Canada's monthly fleet sales will be recorded as sales upon shipment by FCA Canada of the vehicle to the customer or end user
* FCA Canada's monthly other retail sales will be recorded when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system Source text (bit.ly/2ctwT8n)
Jan 30 Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.