Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Jan 30 Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
Sept 1 Packaging Corp of America :
* On August 29, company entered into amended, restated 5-year credit agreement with lenders and agents named therein - SEC Filing
* Says amended credit agreement includes a new $385 million unsecured five-year term loan facility
* Says amended credit agreement includes a existing $650 million unsecured seven-year term loan facility
* Amended credit agreement includes $350 million unsecured revolving credit facility Source text (bit.ly/2bFbran) Further company coverage:
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.