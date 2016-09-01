Sept 1 (Reuters) -

* Theratechnologies announces commercialization agreement for Tesamorelin in Spain and Portugal

* Theratechnologies-will manufacture and supply EGRIFTA to Praxis at a predetermined transfer price

* Theratechnologies-concluded agreements With Praxis Pharmaceutical, S.A. and its unit for distribution,commercialization of EGRIFTA in Spain and Portugal

* Theratechnologies-Praxis to conduct regulatory activities necessary for marketing approval for EGRIFTA in Spain ,Portugal

* Theratechnologies-Praxis will distribute EGRIFTA through named patient sales programs