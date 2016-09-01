UPDATE 1-Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
Sept 1 ITT Educational Services Inc
* On August 26, Received Letter From Chubb, Whereby Ace American Insurance Makes Demand To Post Collateral In Amount Of $19.8 Million
* Insurance Companies Named In Agreement Of Indemnity Entered Into By Co Make Demand On Co To Post Collateral Of $19.8 Million
* Chubb Also Provided Notice That It Plans To Issue Notices Of Cancellation On All Of Surety Bonds, Starting With Largest First
* Demand Of Collateral In Form Of An Acceptable Irrevocable Letter Of Credit
* ITT Educational Services Inc Says "Currently Reviewing This Demand And Its Potential Impact On Business"
* "Continuing To Evaluate All Options Available To It Related To ED Letter"
* Contacted U.S. Department Of Education To Request That ED Consider Possible Alternatives To ED's Positions, Requirements
* Scheduled Last Day Of Classes For Current Academic Quarter Is Sept 2, And Ed Letter Did Not Have Any Impact On Completion Of That Academic Quarter
* ITT Educational Services Inc Says Next Academic Quarter For ITT Technical Institutes Was Scheduled To Begin On September 12, 2016.
* However, Because Only A Small Number, If Any, Of Students Who Typically Enroll In ITT Technical Institutes Would Not Be Eligible For Title Iv Program Funds
* As A Result, Co Currently Is Not Enrolling New Students At Any ITT Technical Institute For Academic Quarter That Begins On September 12
* Got Notices From Several States As Result Of ED Letter, Prohibiting Co From Enrolling New Students For Academic Quarter That Begins Sep 12 Source (bit.ly/2bM6uN7) Further company coverage:
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament starts at New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Gov