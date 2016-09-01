UPDATE 1-Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
Sept 1 Ambarella Inc
* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.25
* Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $65.1 million, down 22.6 percent from $84.2 million in same period in fiscal 2016
* Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $0.54 per diluted ordinary share
* Sees Q3 gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 63.5 percent and 65.0 percent
* Sees Q3 revenue between $95.0 million and $99.0 million
* Annual revenue for fiscal 2017 is expected to be flat to down 5 percent compared to fiscal 2016, consistent with previous guidance
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $64.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $95.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $310.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2ccVbid) Further company coverage:
By Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament starts at New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Gov