Sept 1 Ambarella Inc

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.25

* Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $65.1 million, down 22.6 percent from $84.2 million in same period in fiscal 2016

* Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $0.54 per diluted ordinary share

* Sees Q3 gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 63.5 percent and 65.0 percent

* Sees Q3 revenue between $95.0 million and $99.0 million

* Annual revenue for fiscal 2017 is expected to be flat to down 5 percent compared to fiscal 2016, consistent with previous guidance

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $64.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $95.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $310.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S